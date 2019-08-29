Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,150 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 235.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.41.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $47.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.90. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $47.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day moving average is $42.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 3.32%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 340.68%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

