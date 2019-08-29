Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST (BMV:REZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST (BMV:REZ) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST by 264.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 97,835 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 96,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST by 0.9% in the second quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 76,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST by 49.3% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 58,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 19,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST by 9.5% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 50,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter.

Get ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST alerts:

BMV:REZ opened at $78.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.49. ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $67.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST (BMV:REZ).

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.