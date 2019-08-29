Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.91. 888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.91. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $163.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.04 and a 200 day moving average of $137.61.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $393.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $688,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,420.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wesley A. Brown sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total transaction of $53,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,965 shares in the company, valued at $11,603,555.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,221 shares of company stock worth $1,267,422. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

