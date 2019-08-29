J.W. Mays Inc (NASDAQ:MAYS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

J.W. Mays Inc (NASDAQ:MAYS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in J.W. Mays stock. Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in J.W. Mays Inc (NASDAQ:MAYS) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of J.W. Mays worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAYS traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.80. 6 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. J.W. Mays has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.61 million, a P/E ratio of 104.53 and a beta of -0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.18.

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. J.W. Mays had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter.

J.W. Mays Company Profile

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in the United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York, as well as Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

