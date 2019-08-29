J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.35-8.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.76-7.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.87 billion.J M Smucker also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $8.35-8.55 EPS.

NYSE:SJM traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,819. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.69. J M Smucker has a 52-week low of $91.32 and a 52-week high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.17). J M Smucker had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that J M Smucker will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on J M Smucker from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered J M Smucker from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $107.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered J M Smucker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on J M Smucker from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.70.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Joseph Stanziano sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $38,024.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,954.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $85,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,192 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,019 shares of company stock worth $457,363. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

