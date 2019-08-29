Isodiol International (OTCMKTS:ISOLF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Isodiol International Inc (OTCMKTS:ISOLF) shares traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27, 11,194 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 170,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80.

Isodiol International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISOLF)

Isodiol International, Inc engages in the development cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals and consumer products. The firm operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, and United Kingdom. Its services also include the research, education, development, and manufacturing of cannabinoid products.

