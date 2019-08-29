iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,978,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,934,000 after buying an additional 219,478 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,045,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,466,000 after buying an additional 299,447 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,155,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,184,000 after buying an additional 37,720 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 975,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,500,000 after buying an additional 38,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 964,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,267,000 after buying an additional 26,634 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,425. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.11. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $101.57 and a one year high of $137.27.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

