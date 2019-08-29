iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Position Increased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $977,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.99. 3,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,228. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average is $28.69. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $31.98.

