iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 9.7% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $69,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 12,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 35,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $294.43. 2,194,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,080,586. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $235.46 and a 52-week high of $303.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $295.72 and its 200 day moving average is $289.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

