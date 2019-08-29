iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Bought by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up 0.3% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 151.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 181.8% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of BATS ICF traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.98. The company had a trading volume of 17,043 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.43.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

