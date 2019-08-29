Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $285.82

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.82 and traded as high as $398.00. Irish Continental Group shares last traded at $410.00, with a volume of 84,038 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $743.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,298.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 284.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 243.60.

Irish Continental Group Company Profile (LON:ICGC)

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a shipping, transport, and leisure company. It operates in two segments, Ferries, and Container & Terminal. The Ferries segment transports passengers and cars, roll on roll off freight, and container lift on lift off freight on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe, as well as offers package holidays.

