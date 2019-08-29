Investors Buy High Volume of BOX Put Options (NYSE:BOX)

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 4,611 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 767% compared to the typical daily volume of 532 put options.

Shares of BOX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,413,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,544. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65. BOX has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 446.05% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $270,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,084,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,538,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Josh Stein sold 20,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $363,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at $67,284.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 756.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOX shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on BOX from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on BOX from $27.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on BOX from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

