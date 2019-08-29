Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $18,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,144,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,097,000 after buying an additional 203,494 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,268,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,854,000 after buying an additional 218,380 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,946,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,099,000 after buying an additional 178,218 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 122.2% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,711,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,160,000 after buying an additional 941,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,585,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after buying an additional 531,066 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $56.70. The stock had a trading volume of 150,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,228. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $44.16 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.87.

