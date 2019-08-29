Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV) Trading Up 0.1%

Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.45 and last traded at $27.40, approximately 3,141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 4,033% from the average daily volume of 76 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.37.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 3.42% of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.