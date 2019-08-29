InterXion (NYSE:INXN) Sets New 52-Week High at $81.81

InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.81 and last traded at $81.14, with a volume of 20886 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.12.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INXN. Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 price objective on shares of InterXion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of InterXion from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price target on shares of InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of InterXion in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Get InterXion alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). InterXion had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $158.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterXion by 14,009.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,577,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 2,559,525 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of InterXion by 135.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,249,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,183,000 after buying an additional 1,293,785 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterXion by 103.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,322,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,709,000 after buying an additional 1,179,223 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterXion by 32.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,824,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,224,000 after buying an additional 927,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterXion by 19.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,141,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,358,000 after buying an additional 660,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

About InterXion (NYSE:INXN)

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for InterXion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterXion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.