InterXion (NYSE:INXN) Sets New 52-Week High at $81.81

InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.81 and last traded at $81.14, with a volume of 20886 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.12.
A number of research firms have weighed in on INXN. Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 price objective on shares of InterXion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of InterXion from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price target on shares of InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of InterXion in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterXion by 14,009.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,577,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 2,559,525 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of InterXion by 135.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,249,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,183,000 after buying an additional 1,293,785 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterXion by 103.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,322,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,709,000 after buying an additional 1,179,223 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterXion by 32.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,824,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,224,000 after buying an additional 927,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterXion by 19.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,141,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,358,000 after buying an additional 660,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.
About InterXion (NYSE:INXN)
InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.
