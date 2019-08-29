International Game Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,667 put options on the company. This is an increase of 772% compared to the average daily volume of 535 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of International Game Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Game Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.58.

Shares of IGT stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.99. 2,055,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,167. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

