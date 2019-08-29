Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) CEO Sells $989,400.00 in Stock

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $989,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:INSP opened at $67.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.26. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $69.71.

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 593.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 273.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INSP shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

