Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) Declares — Dividend of $0.06

Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) announced a — dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0561 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

IBD traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.93. 17,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,949. Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.