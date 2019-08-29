Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,615.00 price target (down from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,251.95.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at $185,228,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,759.03, for a total value of $4,397,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,590,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,070 shares of company stock valued at $33,896,796 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $30.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,795.15. 794,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,791,843. The company has a market cap of $874.98 billion, a PE ratio of 89.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,307.00 and a twelve month high of $2,050.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,872.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,822.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.19 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

