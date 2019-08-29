Insider Selling: Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Insider Sells $1,258,116.00 in Stock

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 10,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,258,116.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,225 shares in the company, valued at $7,224,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PG opened at $121.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.81. The company has a market capitalization of $293.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $78.49 and a 52 week high of $121.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $2,478,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 38,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,920,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,170 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 106,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

