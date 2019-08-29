Insider Selling: Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) CFO Sells 4,631 Shares of Stock

Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $273,969.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph E. Gilliam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Joseph E. Gilliam sold 10,346 shares of Glaukos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total value of $780,191.86.

On Monday, June 17th, Joseph E. Gilliam sold 8,750 shares of Glaukos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $649,425.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,500 shares of Glaukos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total value of $183,125.00.

GKOS opened at $62.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -167.57 and a beta of 1.61. Glaukos Corp has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $84.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $58.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.24 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos Corp will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Glaukos from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on Glaukos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,825,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,462 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,603,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 372.8% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 209,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,618,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,432,000 after acquiring an additional 150,931 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 524.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,261,000 after acquiring an additional 125,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

