Insider Selling: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Don Allan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.10, for a total transaction of C$851,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,398,288.20.

Don Allan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Don Allan sold 4,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.10, for a total transaction of C$332,400.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Don Allan sold 16,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.82, for a total transaction of C$1,133,120.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Don Allan sold 6,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.59, for a total transaction of C$399,540.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Don Allan sold 4,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.10, for a total transaction of C$248,400.00.

Shares of AEM traded down C$1.35 on Thursday, hitting C$83.67. 153,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,113. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.57. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 1 year low of C$42.35 and a 1 year high of C$86.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.289 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is -35.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$65.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$68.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

