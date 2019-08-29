Insider Buying: WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) insider David Brunick bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Brunick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

On Friday, August 23rd, David Brunick bought 4,500 shares of WideOpenWest stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $22,770.00.

NYSE:WOW traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,796. The firm has a market cap of $440.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.85. WideOpenWest Inc has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.48 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 5.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that WideOpenWest Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WOW shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 115.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 17.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.