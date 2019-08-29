INO COIN Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $16,505.00 (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. In the last week, INO COIN has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. INO COIN has a total market capitalization of $342.30 million and approximately $16,505.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INO COIN token can now be bought for about $1.90 or 0.00020003 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates and Token Store.

About INO COIN

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling INO COIN

INO COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

