Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) Short Interest Update

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,586,100 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 1,448,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 12.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 955,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 121,104 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 24,186 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 33,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INNT. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Innovate Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Innovate Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:INNT traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,176. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $9.68.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Equities analysts forecast that Innovate Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Innovate Biopharmaceuticals

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease, as well as product for the treatment of alcoholic steatohepatitis (ASH).

