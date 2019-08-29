Innova (INN) Trading Down 33.9% This Week

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 29th. One Innova coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Innova has traded 33.9% lower against the dollar. Innova has a market capitalization of $32,006.00 and $18.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 198.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000432 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Innova

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 5,799,718 coins and its circulating supply is 5,049,718 coins. The official website for Innova is innovacoin.info . Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

Innova Coin Trading

Innova can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

