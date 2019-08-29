Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) Short Interest Up 13.0% in August

Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,569,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 1,389,100 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IFRX. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Inflarx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Inflarx from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Inflarx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inflarx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Inflarx during the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inflarx during the first quarter worth about $3,094,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inflarx during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Inflarx by 36.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 13,834 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inflarx by 7.2% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,182,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,482,000 after buying an additional 147,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFRX traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.87. 536,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,118. Inflarx has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $53.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of -1.53.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts anticipate that Inflarx will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Inflarx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

