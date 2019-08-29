Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) shares rose 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.32 and last traded at $5.30, approximately 2,849,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,697,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INFN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.99 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James upgraded Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.75 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

The firm has a market cap of $950.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $296.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infinera Corp. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth about $2,353,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 725,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 472,849 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 70,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

