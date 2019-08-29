Independent Research Analysts Give Indus (ETR:INH) a €40.00 Price Target

Indus (ETR:INH) has been given a €40.00 ($46.51) price target by equities researchers at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s previous close.

INH has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Indus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HSBC set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Indus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Indus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €54.14 ($62.95).

Shares of INH opened at €33.90 ($39.42) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is €40.76. Indus has a twelve month low of €31.30 ($36.40) and a twelve month high of €56.40 ($65.58). The firm has a market capitalization of $828.87 million and a P/E ratio of 12.75.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

