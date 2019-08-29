Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for 1.1% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $22,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Broderick Brian C boosted its holdings in Illumina by 0.3% in the second quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 13,240 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.2% in the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.6% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $284.92. 23,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,555. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $297.06 and a 200 day moving average of $315.15. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $268.62 and a 1-year high of $380.76. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.28, for a total value of $3,492,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,994 shares in the company, valued at $23,050,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.70, for a total value of $377,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,329,754. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ILMN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Illumina from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.92.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

