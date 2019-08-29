Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Holdings Trimmed by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,541 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.05% of Illumina worth $27,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Broderick Brian C boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 13,240 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,360 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.70, for a total transaction of $377,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,458.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $1,242,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,639,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,329,754. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $281.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.62 and a 1 year high of $380.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.15. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.12 million. Illumina had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 21.73%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $382.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.92.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

