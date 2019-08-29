IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Holdings Decreased by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 151.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,414,000 after purchasing an additional 196,243 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 54.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 367,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,258,000 after purchasing an additional 130,169 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,826,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,210,000 after buying an additional 93,320 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the first quarter worth about $13,417,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 11.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 866,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,530,000 after buying an additional 85,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IEX traded up $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $164.25. 8,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,683. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $173.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

In related news, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 16,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.22, for a total value of $2,704,531.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,434,456.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 4,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.93, for a total value of $660,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,307 shares of company stock valued at $25,491,583 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IEX. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on IDEX from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IDEX from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.38.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

