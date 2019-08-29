Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) Short Interest Down 10.2% in August

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 929,900 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 1,035,200 shares. Approximately 17.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Shares of ICON stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.71. 130,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,615. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. Iconix Brand Group has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $5.40.
Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The brand management company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Iconix Brand Group had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $34.39 million for the quarter.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Iconix Brand Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.
About Iconix Brand Group
Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.
