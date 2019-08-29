ICO OpenLedger One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00 (ICOO)

ICO OpenLedger (CURRENCY:ICOO) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last seven days, ICO OpenLedger has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICO OpenLedger has a total market cap of $83,026.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of ICO OpenLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICO OpenLedger token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001876 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010577 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00231700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.14 or 0.01361221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018886 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00092736 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000422 BTC.

ICO OpenLedger Profile

ICO OpenLedger’s total supply is 465,952 tokens. ICO OpenLedger’s official Twitter account is @icoo_io . The Reddit community for ICO OpenLedger is /r/OpenLedgerDEX . The official website for ICO OpenLedger is icoo.io

Buying and Selling ICO OpenLedger

ICO OpenLedger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICO OpenLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICO OpenLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICO OpenLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

