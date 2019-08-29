Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,400 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 261,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Victoire G. Rankin bought 6,250 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.74 per share, for a total transaction of $310,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,844 shares in the company, valued at $937,300.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Theodore D. Taplin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $55,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,331.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,062 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,813. 28.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,489,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,412,000 after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HY traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.17. The stock had a trading volume of 57,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,815. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day moving average is $58.44. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12-month low of $43.26 and a 12-month high of $76.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $901.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $856.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.90 million. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 1.02%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Separately, Sidoti upped their price objective on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

