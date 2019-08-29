Hydro Market Cap Reaches $8.69 Million (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Hydro has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Hydro has a total market cap of $8.69 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDAX, DEx.top and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00040216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $468.06 or 0.04923022 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Hydro Token Profile

Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,833,834,956 tokens. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, BitForex, Bittrex, CoinEx, IDEX, Fatbtc, Mercatox, IDAX, Upbit and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

