HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) Short Interest Update

HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HV Bancorp stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of HV Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HV Bancorp alerts:

HVBC traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $14.30. 4,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636. HV Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 0.05.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of HV Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of HV Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

About HV Bancorp

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for HV Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HV Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.