Hutchison China MediTech (LON:HCM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,523.49

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (LON:HCM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,523.49 and traded as low as $330.50. Hutchison China MediTech shares last traded at $337.00, with a volume of 183,083 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 341.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,492.57.

Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile (LON:HCM)

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Hutchison China MediTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hutchison China MediTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.