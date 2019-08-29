Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Short Interest Update

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,492,700 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 22,816,600 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Nancy E. Maloney sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $37,940.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,100.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,979,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,658,111,000 after buying an additional 877,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 17.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,682,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,099,129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,896,475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 20.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,418,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400,061 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,056,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,719,000 after acquiring an additional 878,068 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,059,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,959,000 after acquiring an additional 221,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 465,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,584,598. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $16.52.
Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.
About Huntington Bancshares
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
