Hunting (LON:HTG) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Hunting (LON:HTG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HTG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hunting in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hunting to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 728 ($9.51) to GBX 642 ($8.39) in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hunting in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hunting in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target (down from GBX 680 ($8.89)) on shares of Hunting in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 774 ($10.11).

HTG traded up GBX 21.20 ($0.28) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 451 ($5.89). The company had a trading volume of 896,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,125. The company has a market cap of $762.92 million and a PE ratio of 8.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 481.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 541.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Hunting has a 1-year low of GBX 402.20 ($5.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 883.50 ($11.54).

In other Hunting news, insider Peter Rose sold 52,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45), for a total transaction of £259,152.40 ($338,628.51). Also, insider Keith Lough bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.85) per share, with a total value of £15,720 ($20,540.96).

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

