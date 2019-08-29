Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Stock Holdings Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,175,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,386 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $21,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 131,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 32,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 18,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HST has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

HST opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.42. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

