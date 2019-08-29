Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,101,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 450,428 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $177,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,617,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,515,000 after buying an additional 18,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,429,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,012,000 after buying an additional 178,754 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,188,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,725,000 after buying an additional 502,722 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 894,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,522,000 after buying an additional 112,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 665,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after purchasing an additional 27,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

HPT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

HPT stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $23.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,423. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.62. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $29.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $610.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Hospitality Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.