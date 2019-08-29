Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) is Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.6% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% during the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 10,678 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $495,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 33,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 25.8% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $4,981,602.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,227,090.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $7,010,097.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,567,742.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,622 shares of company stock worth $45,864,577. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $5.17 on Thursday, reaching $227.12. 2,677,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,471,415. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.01%.

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. ValuEngine cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Gabelli lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.11.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

