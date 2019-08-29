Holo Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. During the last week, Holo has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Holo token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, Bilaxy, IDEX and LATOKEN. Holo has a total market cap of $108.70 million and approximately $8.57 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00234137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.21 or 0.01365516 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018997 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00091960 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Holo Token Profile

Holo launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,214,575,156 tokens. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Holo is holochain.org . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o

Holo Token Trading

Holo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Bilaxy, Liqui, LATOKEN, Binance, Fatbtc, Hotbit, WazirX, ABCC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

