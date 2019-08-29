Hexx (HXX) Market Capitalization Tops $780,906.00

Hexx (CURRENCY:HXX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Hexx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00011979 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. Over the last week, Hexx has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Hexx has a market capitalization of $780,906.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Hexx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,629.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.11 or 0.01778914 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.42 or 0.02988068 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.56 or 0.00691930 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.82 or 0.00736220 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011890 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00066169 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00476273 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009559 BTC.

Hexx Coin Profile

Hexx (CRYPTO:HXX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2015. Hexx’s total supply is 1,858,362 coins. The official website for Hexx is hexxcoin.net . Hexx’s official Twitter account is @hxxcoin . The Reddit community for Hexx is /r/HexxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hexx

Hexx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hexx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hexx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hexx using one of the exchanges listed above.

