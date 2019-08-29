Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 1,341.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,800 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $11,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hershey by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,042,000 after purchasing an additional 120,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,317,000 after purchasing an additional 249,155 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hershey by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hershey by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 14,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hershey from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Hershey from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hershey from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.71.

Hershey stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.23. 58,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,619. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $99.10 and a 12-month high of $161.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.46.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 57.65%.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.14 per share, with a total value of $129,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,140. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 3,100 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.38, for a total value of $490,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,181,967.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,176 shares of company stock valued at $18,779,152. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

