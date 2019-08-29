Helium (HLM) Hits 1-Day Volume of $45.00

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. In the last seven days, Helium has traded up 15% against the dollar. One Helium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24. Helium has a total market cap of $98,510.00 and approximately $45.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007464 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011172 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001762 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

Helium (HLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 5,179,706 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Helium

Helium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

