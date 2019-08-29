Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 89 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of AMERCO worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,214,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UHAL traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $347.95. The company had a trading volume of 916 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $365.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.81. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $316.00 and a 12 month high of $403.92.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $6.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 20.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UHAL. BidaskClub cut shares of AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

