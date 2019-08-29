Heartland Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after acquiring an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,721,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAP. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective (down from $182.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.38.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.66. 51,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,150. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.09 and a twelve month high of $186.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.14 and a 200-day moving average of $158.44.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.52%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

