Heartland Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)

Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.87% of GSI Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in GSI Technology by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 79,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 11,699 shares during the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GSI Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GSI Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other GSI Technology news, VP Ping Tak Wu sold 8,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $71,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 35.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,052. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $193.36 million, a P/E ratio of 118.86 and a beta of 1.32. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.16%.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

